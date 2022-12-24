Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,043 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

