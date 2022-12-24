Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $7.01 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $698.32 million and approximately $35.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00041591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227827 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.04634007 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $47,337,411.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.