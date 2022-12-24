B. Riley Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.