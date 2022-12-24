B. Riley Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
BLDR stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.