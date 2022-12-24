B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

