Badger DAO Market Cap Hits $37.34 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00013097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $37.34 million and $2.45 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

