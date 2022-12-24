Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,752,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 897,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.