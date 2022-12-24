BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.49

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.49 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.34 ($0.30). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.30), with a volume of 228,889 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £124.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.