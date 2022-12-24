Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Belden by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

