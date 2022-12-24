BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $29.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 277,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 23.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 177,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

