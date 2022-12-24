Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 878 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

