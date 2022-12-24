Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0041 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $40.99 million and $143,825.16 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

