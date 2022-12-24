Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

