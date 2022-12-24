Bitcoin Cash Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $102.04 or 0.00606262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $79.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00262681 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038056 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,264,606 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
