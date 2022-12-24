Bitcoin SV Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $44.07 or 0.00261541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $848.78 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00604705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,260,714 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) emerged following a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018, which had in turn forked from the BTC blockchain a year earlier.The goal of Bitcoin SV is to fulfill the original vision of the Bitcoin protocol and design as described in Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper, early Bitcoin client software and known Satoshi writings. BSV aims to offer scalability and stability in line with the original description of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as well as deliver a distributed data network that can support enterprise-level advanced blockchain applications.To this end, it has removed artificial block size limits and re-enabled Script commands and other technical capabilities which had been historically disabled or restricted by the protocol developers of the BTC blockchain. This allows the network to process tens of thousands of transactions per second while maintaining extremely low transaction fees for micropayments, in addition to offering advanced capabilities such as tokens, smart contracts, computation and other data use cases.The BSV network is unique in its capacity for unbounded on-chain scaling while also being more aligned with the original design of Bitcoin than any other blockchain.Alternative website: https://www.bitcoinsv.io/”

