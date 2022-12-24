BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $26.74 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $816,784.87 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007571 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,779,651 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.