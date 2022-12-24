BlueArk (BRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $511,448.96

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $44.54 million and $511,448.96 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137008 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $539,910.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

