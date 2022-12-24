BMO Capital Markets Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYUF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.