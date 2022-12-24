BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $39.08 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $244.32 or 0.01451273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.08 billion and approximately $280.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,927 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,055.64433807 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 245.38549134 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $337,975,488.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

