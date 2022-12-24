BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $39.08 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $244.32 or 0.01451273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.08 billion and approximately $280.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,927 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."
BNB Coin Trading
