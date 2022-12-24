Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 20,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 59,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.