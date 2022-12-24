Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 20,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 59,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Bolloré Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.
Bolloré Company Profile
Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.
