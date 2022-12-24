BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.20) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.67) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

