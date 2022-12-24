Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.13 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $282,788.73 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.44 or 0.05184705 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.29576269 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

