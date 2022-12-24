Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:EAT opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

