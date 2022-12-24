Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $41.92

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

