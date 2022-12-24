Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$74.25

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at C$65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.86. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$44.42 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

