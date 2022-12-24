Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$74.25

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
IMO stock opened at C$65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.86. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$44.42 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
