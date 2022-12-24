Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $17.27

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

