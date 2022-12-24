Brokerages Set Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target at $89.67

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($88.30) to €92.00 ($97.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nexans from €93.00 ($98.94) to €88.00 ($93.62) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Nexans has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $101.90.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

