Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $144.60

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.12 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.