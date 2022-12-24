Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

