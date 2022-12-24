Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,624. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

