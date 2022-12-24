Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.38 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. PENN Entertainment comprises 3.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.52. 1,716,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.