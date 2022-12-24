Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

GOOS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $38.12.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

