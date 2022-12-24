Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 180731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
