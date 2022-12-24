Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 180731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Cano Health Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cano Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Cano Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

