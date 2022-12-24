Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target to $5.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Inspirato from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Inspirato Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.