Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target to $5.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Inspirato from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Inspirato Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspirato by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspirato by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

