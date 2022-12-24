Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $98.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,911 shares of company stock worth $10,894,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

