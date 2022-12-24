Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.86

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.86 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.81 ($0.29). Capita shares last traded at GBX 24.26 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,958,067 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Capita Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.23.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

