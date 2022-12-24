Capital One Financial Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

