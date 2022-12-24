Capital One Financial Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.