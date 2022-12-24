Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Capital Southwest worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.