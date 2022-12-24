Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.55

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 24082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 640,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 343,098 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.