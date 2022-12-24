Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.56 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $67.56 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.18 or 0.05070042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.17 or 0.29577948 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,233,766 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

