Cashaa Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $202,761.37 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

