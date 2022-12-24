Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

