cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 119,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 267,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

