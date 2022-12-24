CEEK VR Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $2.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228298 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07916236 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,197,718.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

