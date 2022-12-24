Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

