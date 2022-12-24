Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,149,609 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

