CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

