CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

