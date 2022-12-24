CGN Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHV opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.