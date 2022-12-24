CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $348,189,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,176,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

