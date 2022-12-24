CGN Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

